Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $92.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.28.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $214,390.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,603.15. This trade represents a 12.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.