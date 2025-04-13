Best Esports Stocks To Watch Now – April 13th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, and franchised esports teams. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the dynamic world of competitive gaming, which is rapidly growing due to increasing global interest and technological advancements in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. 4,032,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. 175,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,518. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,380. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. 892,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $970.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,972. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

