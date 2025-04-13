Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 13th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are heavily involved in the cryptocurrency market, either through bitcoin mining, trading, or holding substantial bitcoin assets on their balance sheets. Investing in these stocks offers market participants a way to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price fluctuations and overall market dynamics within the regulated framework of traditional financial markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,989,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,567,199. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 34,860,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,510,279. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 19,651,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,644,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 4.12.

