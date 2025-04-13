Blackhill Capital Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,816,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 75.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,447,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,720 shares of company stock valued at $21,828,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

