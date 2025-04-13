Blackhill Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

