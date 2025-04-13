BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.