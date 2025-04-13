BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
BFZ stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.