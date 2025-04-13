BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

BFZ stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $149,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752,360 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,809.60. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 280,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,753 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

