BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.26 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

