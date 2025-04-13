Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires New Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,457,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Amprius Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,140. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.