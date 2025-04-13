Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Bowen Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

