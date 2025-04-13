Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BOX by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BOX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,246 shares of company stock worth $1,862,181. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

