Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 158,891 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,891 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 386.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

