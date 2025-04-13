Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,460,000 after buying an additional 159,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

