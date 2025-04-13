Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.0536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

