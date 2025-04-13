Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.