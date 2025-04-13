Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,957 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 166,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,069 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.5 %

LEVI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

