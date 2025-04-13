Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 730,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

