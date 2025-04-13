Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 692 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.