Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 7,739 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $15,405,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 208,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

