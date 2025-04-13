Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

