Brogan Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 94,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,422,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

American Tower Stock Up 2.4 %

American Tower stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

