Brogan Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brogan Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

HD stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

