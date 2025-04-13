Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $51.00

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

