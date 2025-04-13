Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $421.90

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

