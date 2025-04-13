Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $28.26 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 706.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,300.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.