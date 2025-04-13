BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys 108,463 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 1.0% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

