BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $320.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.64. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.25 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion and a PE ratio of 57.73.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.80.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

