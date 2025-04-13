BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

