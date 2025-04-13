BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,955 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

