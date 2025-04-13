BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Invests $23.85 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,000. Western Digital makes up about 2.4% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.