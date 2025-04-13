BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average of $239.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

