BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Sells 695,561 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC decreased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695,561 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.47 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

