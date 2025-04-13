Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.75 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

