Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Shares of CSWCZ opened at $25.55 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.
About Capital Southwest
