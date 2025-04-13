Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,070 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

ALL stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

