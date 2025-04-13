Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,372 shares during the period. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund makes up about 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $389,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

