Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 10,691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

