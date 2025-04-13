Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 3,490 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

