Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.41 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

