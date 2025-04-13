Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Lifted by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 339,879 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up about 4.4% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $48,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $74.58.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.