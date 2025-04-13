CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in CDW by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $148.80 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.