Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,869 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $40,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,815,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after buying an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,453.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 953,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after buying an additional 892,391 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Celanese by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 423,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 512,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Celanese Stock Up 1.7 %

CE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

