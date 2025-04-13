Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $494,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,856,000 after buying an additional 573,586 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $152.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

