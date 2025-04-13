Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Okta by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 739,707 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Okta by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 382,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $293,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.