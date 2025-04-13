Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $412,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. The trade was a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

View Our Latest Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.