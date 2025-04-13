Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amplitude by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 223,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.88.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amplitude Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
