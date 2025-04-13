Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,219 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unum Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 277,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,655 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.