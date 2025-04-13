Cerity Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $567.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 146.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

