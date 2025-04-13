Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

