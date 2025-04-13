Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.06.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $334.38 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.