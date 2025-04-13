Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Circa Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

